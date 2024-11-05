Senate Sentinels celebrated for back-to-back UNTV Cup championships, with Senator Bong Go leading Senate resolution

In recognition of their back-to-back championship titles, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsored a resolution on Monday, 4 November, commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for their outstanding achievements in the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off.

The Senate Sentinels clinched their second consecutive championship after defeating the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers with a final score of 74-62 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 30 September, capping off an undefeated season and reinforcing their dominance in this year’s charity tournament. Senator Go, a key player on the team, was named to the tournament’s Mythical Five for his consistent and exceptional performance.

Addressing the Senate, Go expressed, “Mr. President, as Chairperson of the Committee on Sports, it is with great pride and honor that I co-sponsor the resolution commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for winning its historic back-to-back championships in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off.”

He highlighted the UNTV Cup’s role as more than just a sporting event, saying, “It exemplifies how government service can extend beyond our legislative and executive functions. Through this league, we show that government service extends beyond our usual duties, reaching our communities and providing support and hope to those in need.”