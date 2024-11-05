Senate Sentinels celebrated for back-to-back UNTV Cup championships, with Senator Bong Go leading Senate resolution

In recognition of their back-to-back championship titles, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsored a resolution on Monday, 4 November, commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for their outstanding achievements in the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off.
The Senate Sentinels clinched their second consecutive championship after defeating the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers with a final score of 74-62 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 30 September, capping off an undefeated season and reinforcing their dominance in this year’s charity tournament. Senator Go, a key player on the team, was named to the tournament’s Mythical Five for his consistent and exceptional performance.
Addressing the Senate, Go expressed, “Mr. President, as Chairperson of the Committee on Sports, it is with great pride and honor that I co-sponsor the resolution commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for winning its historic back-to-back championships in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off.”
He highlighted the UNTV Cup’s role as more than just a sporting event, saying, “It exemplifies how government service can extend beyond our legislative and executive functions. Through this league, we show that government service extends beyond our usual duties, reaching our communities and providing support and hope to those in need.”
Go extended his appreciation to the event organizers, stating, “Maraming salamat po sa UNTV, kay Sir Daniel Razon, at sa lahat ng organizers,” for their commitment to fostering community-oriented initiatives. Launched in 2013 by Church Minister and TV Host Daniel Razon, the UNTV Cup is considered the original charity basketball league in the Philippines, featuring teams from various government agencies and raising funds for charitable causes.
Among the Sentinels' notable players are Senator Joel Villanueva, former Senator and current Secretary Sonny Angara, and Go himself. Key contributors included CA Deputy Secretary Joey Flaminiano, Director General Ronald Golding, Director Elbert Sanz Cruz, Dr. Renato Sison Jr., Atty. Patrick Paraoan, and others. Go remarked, “Lahat po ay nagpakita ng dedikasyon sa bawat training, at buong puso na lumaban sa bawat laro.”
He further commended the coaches and support staff, including Head Coach Mike Fermin, Assistant Coaches Carlos Fermin and Alexis Barrera, and Conditioning Coach Dante Diwa Tangco, along with medical staff who ensured the team’s readiness. Go thanked each staff member, highlighting their integral role in the team’s success.
The Senate Sentinels’ triumph also benefited charitable organizations, as their P1 million prize was donated to Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc., Kythe Foundation Inc., and Cancervants PH, all of which support vulnerable communities, including children with cancer and persons with disabilities.
"Isa pong karangalan ang mapabilang sa Senate Sentinels," Go stated, acknowledging his teammates' skill and sportsmanship. He also praised the Sentinels’ rivals throughout the tournament, which included the AFP Cavaliers, GSIS Furies, OP Executives, SSS Kabalikat Pension Boosters, Comelec Fastrackers, DOJ Beacons Executives, Ombudsman Graftbusters, Judiciary Magis, and DFA Diplomats.
Go also emphasized the importance of sports for government employees, noting, “Sa pamamagitan ng mga sports tournament kagaya nito, mas maeengganyo po ang ating mga kababayan na bigyan ng importansya ang sports. Malaking relief po sa amin, sa mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno, na makapag-ensayo at makapaglaro sa ganitong torneyo.”
Beyond his role with the Senate Sentinels, Go has played a critical part in advancing sports development nationwide. He was instrumental in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) through Republic Act No. 11470, which provides student-athletes with a dual path for academic and athletic excellence at its New Clark City campus in Capas, Tarlac.
Additionally, Go authored and sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to create a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots participation and offers opportunities for athletes to compete nationally. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report on this bill was ratified by the Senate on 23 September.
“Sa sports, hindi lang pisikal na lakas ang nade-develop, kundi pati disiplina, hardwork, at dedikasyon. Kaya ang payo ko sa kabataan: get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!” said Go, who also chairs the Senate Youth Committee.