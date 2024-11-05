Senate okays renaming of Mindanao Central Sanitarium

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and principal sponsor of House Bill 9656, lauded the Senate following the approval of the measure on its third and final reading on Monday, 4 November.

The bill aims to rename the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Pasobolong, Zamboanga City to the Zamboanga Regional Medical Center. The move will elevate the status of the facility and expand its capacity to provide medical services to the people of Zamboanga Peninsula and nearby regions.

Go emphasized the potential positive impact of the bill on the region’s medical landscape.

During the Senate deliberations, the bill received support from lawmakers, signaling the unified commitment of the legislative body to improve healthcare accessibility in all regions.

Go voted in favor of the measure, underscoring the urgent need to expand health facilities and services to cater to the evolving medical needs of the community.

As principal sponsor, Go reiterated his dedication to bolstering healthcare systems nationwide. He stressed that supporting hospitals in regional areas is crucial to decentralizing quality healthcare and ensuring that Filipinos, regardless of location, have access to essential medical services.

The measure seeks not only to rename but also to highlight the hospital’s commitment to providing comprehensive medical care that matches the standards expected of regional medical centers. The renaming reflects the facility’s evolving role as it expands its capability to offer specialized and advanced healthcare services.

Go’s leadership of the Senate Committee on Health has already led to the passage of 69 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing various public hospitals across the country.

One of Go’s initiatives, the Malasakit Center program, has made significant strides in providing accessible medical and financial assistance to Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.