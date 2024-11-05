Security plate

Some individuals and their relatives use genuine or fake security plates assigned to VIPs (Very Important Persons) for selfish reasons, often to gain unauthorized access to restricted areas or to evade legal consequences.

On Sunday night, a white Cadillac Escalade, a luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) bearing license plate No. 7 that is assigned to senators, illegally drove through the Guadalupe northbound bus lane on EDSA.

News reports said the driver attempted to run over the approaching female traffic enforcer who managed to sidestep out of the way. The driver refused to hand over his license while the passenger in the back seat reportedly flashed his middle finger before the SUV backed up and fled through a gap in the barriers.

The incident was “unacceptable,” said Senate President Chiz Escudero, whose own vehicle was involved in an incident in April where the Metro Manila Development Authority apprehended his driver for using the EDSA bus lane.

Escudero issued a public apology, although he said he was not in the vehicle when the incident happened.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo said tracing the Escalade’s owner should be easy. Based on Land Transportation Office (LTO) records, it is one of only 24 such luxury vehicles in the Philippines.

Now the twist: the LTO said the SUV’s number 7 license plate was fake. It assured the public, however, that a show cause order would be issued to the registered owner and the SUV driver as soon as possible.

Why do some individuals, particularly those with wealth, risk losing their driver’s license and face criminal charges by using fake security plates?

If avoiding delays is the primary reason, the driver will still get stuck once they exit the bus lane. They may save a few minutes, but if apprehended the consequences will be far worse and not worth the risk.

Does it give them a false sense of entitlement or elevate their status or exclusivity when they try to access areas typically reserved for government officials, diplomats and other high-profile individuals?

If the driver is not the owner, maybe he feels “empowered” by his boss to disregard traffic regulations. If the vehicle owner has a sound mind, he will happily disown the driver or even fire him.

If the driver himself is the owner and caused the use of the fake security plate, it is worse. His driver’s license should be revoked and he should be made to face a string of violations.

The allure of displaying a faux VIP plate could stem from a desire to project an image of importance or to navigate congested roads more efficiently. This could foster a mindset that the driver is above the rules that govern ordinary drivers.

Some individuals believe that possessing a VIP license plate can deter law enforcement from taking action against traffic violators. This notion stems from the idea that the authorities may be more hesitant to issue tickets or penalize individuals perceived as important or influential.

The assumption is that traffic enforcers may avoid confronting someone they view as necessary or significant, leading to a sense of immunity for those with such personalized plates.

This perception raises questions about the influence of status symbols on the interactions between drivers and law enforcement and whether they can indeed affect the enforcement of traffic laws.

In certain instances, fake security plates can serve to intimidate or coerce, enabling individuals to exploit various situations to gain an unfair advantage.

The practice reflects a blatant disregard for legal boundaries and an intent to manipulate established social hierarchies for personal gain.

By resorting to counterfeit security measures, individuals undermine the integrity of legitimate security systems and instill fear and uncertainty in those around them.

Such behavior highlights a broader issue of ethical misconduct, where the desire to elevate one’s status or power comes at the expense of the safety and well-being of others.

