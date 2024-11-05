SB19 takes ‘Gento’ to Taiwanese show

SB19’s “Gento” wave continues to roll, as the P-pop stars brought their hit song to the Taiwanese survival show Atom Boyz Season 2 as special guests.

Known as the Kings of P-pop, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin performed “Gento” on the show’s 11th episode, which aired on 2 November. After their performance, Stell and Justin expressed heartfelt thanks to Atom Boyz 2 for the invitation, hoping their presence would inspire the contestants as they navigate the intense competition.

On X (formerly Twitter), SB19 shared their excitement about being part of the Taiwanese show. They aren’t the only P-pop act gracing Atom Boyz; the girl group G22 will also guest-star, teasing their performance of “Bang” with a social media preview.

Months after its release, “Gento,” from SB19’s second EP Pagtatag!, remains a social media sensation. The track, the lead single off the EP, has grown into a smash hit, reaching number eight on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart last June, just behind Enhypen’s “Bite Me.”

Its infectious beat and empowering vibe have captivated fans and boosted its status across platforms worldwide and it is evident as the “Gento” craze continues to dominate TikTok, where K-pop stars like Enhypen’s Sunghoon and Jungwon, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, 2NE1’s Minzy, and ATEEZ’s San and Hongjoong joined the hype alongside CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun and Taeyoung.

Recently, SB19, known for championing Philippine culture and heritage, received replicas of the historic 1734 Murillo Velarde Map as a nod to their contributions. Their song “Mapa,” a heartfelt ballad, has been praised as a timeless piece fit for an anime series finale or as a tribute to loved ones.

SB19’s appearance on Atom Boyz 2 follows their major wins at the 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music, where they bagged Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Duo/Group Concert Performer of the Year, and Dance Recording of the Year awards.

Now in its second season, Atom Boyz 2 features 80 contestants competing in groups, with the top two units ultimately facing off for the championship title.