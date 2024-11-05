Savouge shoots for 4th straight victory

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Chichi DHTSI vs Savouge

6 p.m. — VNS vs PGJC Navy

Savouge, still all pumped up after winning against one of the league’s title contenders, shoots for a fourth straight win and a share of the lead with DN Steel- Far Eastern University as it collides with winless Chichi DHTSI Wednesday in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena.

Hostilities begin at 4 p.m. with the Spin Doctors heavily favored to prevail in their against the Titans, who will be looking for a turnaround against their in-form rivals.

The Spin Doctors stunned the HD Spikers in five late last month, signaling the growing competitiveness in the league with collegiate team DN Steel FEU also making an early impression, going 4-0 to lead the preliminaries in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Sherwin Caritativo, who came off the bench to fire 19 points against the HD Spikers, is expected to play a more prominent role alongside teammates Hero Austria and Charlee Magpayo in their 4 p.m. showdown with the Titans.

With five consecutive losses, the Titans, led by Jonathan Sorio, will have a tough challenge against the Spin Doctors.

Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon, meanwhile, is focused on maintaining the team’s momentum and keeping them sharp, especially with an anticipated high-energy matchup against DN Steel FEU this Sunday.