RUTHLESS: Pirates make Stags walk the plank

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — San Beda vs EAC

2:30 p.m. — Mapua vs Perpetual

Renz Villegas delivered a career-high 25 points as Lyceum of the Philippines University kept its playoff hopes alive with a 93-85 win over San Sebastian College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Villegas waxed hot for the Pirates, shooting 9-of-11 from the field for 25 points, issuing three assists and making steals to help the squad boost its win-loss mark to 7-8, the same card of Letran College, now holding the fifth spot.

The guard from Bataan said he just stayed ready for the team.

“I don’t know about being the go-to-guy, but I’ll just continue to do my best,” Villegas said.

A pair of free throws from Villegas with 1:06 left in the third quarter capped a 15-5 run for a 68-48 lead.

Villegas also gave the Pirates their biggest game lead, 74-50, after sinking a triple with 9:44 in the fourth quarter.

Yet the Stags refused to fold, trimming the lead to 10 points, 82-72, with 2:20 left in the game.

But a jumper from Gyle Montaño with 1:26 remaining, 90-76, proved to be the dagger as Lyceum walked away with the win.

Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan said they are dedicating the win to veteran guard JM Bravo, who is still not cleared to play and is being monitored after falling unconscious last October.

“We’re dedicating this win to Bravo. We don’t know yet when he will return,” Malabanan said.

“Villegas is our top scorer but I also want to credit his teammates for getting the rebound and passing to him. This is a team effort.”

John Barba had 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists while Simon Peñafiel scored 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists for Lyceum.

Tristan Felebrico led San Sebastian with 18 points and seven rebounds as they are on the verge of elimination with a 4-11 win-loss record.

Arellano University also kept its Final Four hopes burning after an 81-77 wn over Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the second game.

Basti Valencia tied his career-high of 25 points against the Heavy Bombers as the Chiefs are now tied at seventh place with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta with 6-9 records.

Joshua Guiab had 20 points as JRU now has a 4-11 slate and is on the verge of elimination.

The scores:

First game

LYCEUM (93) — Villegas 25, Barba 20, Peñafiel 10, Montaño 9, Guadaña 8, Panelo 6, Cunanan 4, Versoza 4, Daileg 3, Aviles 2, Moralejo 2, Caduyac 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (85) — Felebrico 18, Aguilar 14, Are 12, Escobido 12, Velasco 6, R. Gabat 5, L. Gabat 4, Pascual 4, Barroga 3, Suico 3, Lintol 2, Cruz 2, Maliwat 0, Ramilo 0, Ricio 0.

QUARTERS: 16-17, 40-33, 71-50, 93-85.

Second game

ARELLANO (81) — Valencia 25, Ongotan 17, Geronimo 12, Capulong 10, Camay 9, Vinoya 2, Borromeo 2, Hernal 2, Miller 1, Libang 1, Abiera 0, Flores 0.

JRU (77) — Guiab 20, Argente 15, Barrera 14, Raymundo 9, Bernardo 6, De Leon 5, Ramos 3, De Jesus 3, Sarmiento 2, Panapanaan 0, Pangilinan 0, Mosqueda 0, Ferrer 0.

QUARTERS: 15-24, 41-40, 57-62, 81-77.