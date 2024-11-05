Quiapo, Antipolo churches named pilgrim sites

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila and the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo, Rizal were among the pilgrim churches in the country chosen by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) for Jubilee 2025.

According to the CBCP, these churches will serve as places of pilgrimage for the special “time of spiritual renewal and grace for the universal Church.”

“These sacred sites will offer the faithful an opportunity for deeper reflection, conversion, and the experience of God’s infinite mercy,” CBCP president Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David said.

Pope Francis invited faithfuls to Rome for a pilgrimage, calling it a “fundamental event of every Jubilee event” and urged particular churches worldwide to prepare priests and the faithful for Sacramental Confession, which should be readily available throughout the year.