Polo church celebrates 401st anniversary

Bishops and archbishops from various parts of the Philippines will lead the novena Masses at the San Diego De Alcala Parish in Polo, Valenzuela City for its 401st anniversary.

Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Brown, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, led the first novena Mass and the first night was also graced by the presence of Valenzuela City Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja and Bishop Dennis Villarojo of the Diocese of Malolos.

In his homily, Brown reminded the importance of putting the love of God and the love of neighbor into practice, relating it to the crucifix.

“We see the two beings of the cross. In that double image of the vertical being and the horizontal being, we see there are two forms of love, the vertical love of God, and the horizontal love of our neighbor,” Brown said.

On Wednesday, Rev. Fr. Honesto Ongtioco, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cubao, will preside over the fourth novena Mass.

Other bishops that will lead the novena Mass in Polo Church are Bishop Deogracias Iniguez Jr., the Emeritus Bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan, Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Antipolo, and Bishop Napoleon Sipalay of the Diocese of Alaminos, Pangasinan.