Poa given pink slip

Atty. Michael Poa, long-time spokesperson of Vice President Sara Duterte even during her stint in the Department of Education (DepEd), said Tuesday that he’s no longer affiliated with the Office of the Vice President (OVP) after his contract, originally set to expire in December, was pre-terminated.

Poa told the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability that he and Duterte “mutually decided” to pre-terminate his consultancy contract even prior to the previous hearing on 17 October, during which he confirmed that the VP had sole control over the agency’s P125 million confidential funds and that he also received cash envelope from Duterte apart from his monthly salary.

“To be honest with you, since I’m also a resource person here, I find it difficult for me to go in the media and be interviewed on the same matter because objectivity is being compromised because I’m also part of the hearing as a resource person,” he told lawmakers.

He added, “I don’t think I am capable of really fulfilling the contract [which I think Duterte] understood so we mutually decided to pre-terminate the contract.”

Poa served as DepEd undersecretary and spokesperson during Duterte’s tenure as the agency’s secretary. Poa left the DepEd with Duterte and was appointed by the latter as her spokesperson in the OVP.

Poa announced his departure at the OVP following his testimony that Duterte along with former DepEd Senior Disbursing Officer Edward Fajarda, who is also reportedly now at the OVP, had direct control over DepEd’s secret funds disbursement, which was flagged by the Commission on Audit.

The state auditing body had earlier ordered the DepEd to return to the government the P12.3 billion from its 2023 budget that was disallowed and suspended.

Poa also earlier corroborated testimonies of ex-DepEd undersecretary Gloria Mercado and DepEd director and former Bids and Awards Committee chairperson Resty Osias of receiving cash envelopes from DepEd Assistant Secretary Sunshine Fajarda allegedly upon the instruction of Duterte.