Pinay in UAE reveals rampant scams

A total of 732 overstaying Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been repatriated in line with its amnesty program for overstaying aliens, with the most recent flights occurring by the end of October.

Despite this, concerns have emerged regarding scams related to the program. According to a Filipina who wished to remain anonymous, she was scammed by a half-Emirati, half-Filipino national who offered her visa assistance.

She said the scammer requested a down payment of AED 1,800, or roughly P30,000 for her visa documents, along with those of four of her friends.

She revealed the scammers operate under a travel agency called Maison de Fabulous.