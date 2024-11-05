PHLPost upgrades new postal ID

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has officially launched the Postal ID as a functional card that aims to provide address verification for customers who avail of its services.

This was unveiled during the celebration of the state courier’s 257th anniversary. It was established in 1767 in Manila as a postal district of Spain.

Recognized as a government-issued ID, the Postal ID is an address verification system. It ensures the correct delivery of letters and parcels.

Government and private institutions can use the Postal ID to verify the recipient’s identity and address. Address verification is a basic service offered by other postal administrations around the globe.

The Postal ID card will be delivered to the recipient’s mailing address, thus verifying the cardholder’s address. This is essential in the Know Your Customer process.

To bring its services closer to the public, PHLPost will offer Postal ID mobile enrollment services in barangays, business companies, organizations and at events.