Paolo Duterte tests negative for drugs

DAVAO CITY — Davao City first District Representative Paolo Zimmerman Duterte has tested negative on drugs in a recent hair follicle examination conducted by the Hi-Precision Diagnostics Center.

Duterte’s test performed on a hair sample collected on 23 October 2024, confirmed that he is free from any traces of illegal substances.

The examination, known as the Hair 7 Drug Pannel Test, conducted by Omega Laboratories, a certified testing facility, screened Durterte for multiple drugs, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine/metabolites, opiates, extended opiates, phencyclidine (PCP), THC metabolite (marijuana), and benzodiazepines.

All tests returned negative results, indicating that none of these substances were detected in Duterte’s system. The official document, dated October 28, 2024, certified by Hi-Precision Diagnostics, attests to the thorough screening process using advanced techniques such as ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) for initial testing and GC/MS (gas chromatography/mass spectrometry) or LC/MS/MS (liquid chromatography/tandem mass spectrometry) for confirmation.

This drug test result is significant as it reinforces Paolo Duterte’s claim of being drug-free amidst rumors and accusations surrounding political figures.