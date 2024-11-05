PAOCC spox Winston Casio axed over slapping incident

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) relieved its spokesperson, Winston John Casio, over slapping a Filipino national allegedly working in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Bagac, Bataan.

The axing of Casio from his post was formalized in a memorandum issued and signed by PAOCC Executive Director Gilberto DC Cruz on 4 November.

“This memorandum addresses your alleged involvement in the incident involving the mistreatment of a Filipino national on October 31, 2024, at CENTRAL ONE in Bagac, Bataan,” the memorandum, which was made to the public on Tuesday, read.

The memorandum cited Casio’s untoward behavior during the anti-illegal POGO operation.

“This incident occurred following the execution of a Search Warrant at that location and is reported to have been documented, with the footage now circulating on social media platforms,” it further read.

Cruz ordered Casio to submit a written explanation within 24 hours of receiving the memorandum.

The PAOCC chief said Casio’s dismissal primarily aims to ensure a comprehensive and fair investigation into the matter.

“Your immediate response is crucial, as it will significantly influence the Office's consideration of any subsequent actions. It is critical for you to comprehend that any failure to provide your explanation will be deemed a waiver of your right to contribute to this process,” Cruz told Casio.

Earlier in the day, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told Palace reporters that Casio is under administrative investigation and that he was “ordered to explain actions in writing.”