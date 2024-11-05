PAOCC spox axed over slapping incident

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has relieved its spokesperson, Winston John Casio, following an incident where he slapped a Filipino who worked in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bagac, Bataan.

Casio’s dismissal was formalized in a memorandum signed by PAOCC Executive Director Gilberto DC Cruz on 4 November.

“This memorandum addresses your alleged involvement in the incident involving the mistreatment of a Filipino national on 31 October 2024 at Central One in Bagac, Bataan,” the memorandum, made public on Tuesday, stated.

The memo cited Casio’s inappropriate behavior during the anti-illegal POGO operation, which followed the execution of a search warrant at the location. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, has circulated on social media.

Cruz directed Casio to submit a written explanation within 24 hours of receiving the memorandum.