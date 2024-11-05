Pampanga gov’t provides flood relief

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda personally visited the flood-stricken municipality of Sto. Tomas recently, to deliver much-needed aid to affected residents.

The governor distributed 2,000 food packs to families struggling in the aftermath of recent heavy rains and flooding.

The governor was joined by Special Assistant Angelina Blanco (also PDRRM Chief), Acting PSWDO Head Fe Manarang, and staff from the PDRRMO, PSWDO and GSO.

Sto. Tomas Vice Mayor Matias Bong Pineda and municipal councilors gratefully received the aid, which will be distributed to seven barangays submerged by floodwaters.

Vice Mayor Pineda, on behalf of Sto. Tomas Mayor John Sambo, expressed his sincere thanks to the governor and vice governor, and the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) for their swift and substantial response to the community’s needs.

The Sto. Tomas mayor praised the governor’s commitment to his constituents, stressing this was highlighted by his personal visit and direct distribution of aid, underscoring the provincial government’s dedication to disaster relief efforts.