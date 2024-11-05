One of the country’s notable pawnshop and remittance firms, Palawan Group of Companies, has recently acquired the services of Oona Philippines to offer flexible and affordable Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL) insurance for Palawan’s product, ProtekTODO.

ProtekTODO is a microinsurance product that provides flexible, budget-friendly coverage for individuals, families, students, small to medium business owners, companies, and household helpers.

It protects against various risks, including natural disasters, accidental death, fire hazards, emergency hospitalization, dengue fever, and even covers pets and pawned items.

The Palawan Group announced that starting 21 October 2024, MyCTPL ProtekTODO was already available at all Palawan branches, making it easier for customers to meet vehicle registration requirements through

This initiative enables customers to conveniently access CTPL insurance nationwide.

“With over 3,500 Palawan branches, obtaining coverage has never been easier. Depending on the vehicle type, coverage plans range from P290 to P1,500. Sukis can get up to P200,000 for a company should never stop growing and innovating; otherwise, it risks stagnation or failure,” said Palawan Group of Companies’ Cash Management Solutions, Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado.

Sabado said the partnership with Oona marks another milestone as the company expands its financial services.

“We are excited to work together to empower our customers with a diverse range of services and insurance solutions,” she said.

For its part, Founder and Group CEO of Oona Insurance, Abhishek Bhatia, maintained: “Our partnership with Palawan Group of Companies is founded on a shared vision of providing

accessible financial protection for all Filipinos. Together, we’re delivering real benefits. With

Oona CTPL and other insurance products now available at over 3,500 Palawan locations were making it easier than ever for Filipinos to secure essential coverage.”