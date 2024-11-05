P7-M weed seized

Authorities seized over P7 million worth of high-grade marijuana from two suspects in a drug buy-bust operation in Mandaluyong City last Monday evening.

The suspects — identified as John Fitz Jerard Salazar and Alison Mae Reyes — were arrested by joint operatives of the Eastern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Mandaluyong City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and Marikina City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit inside their apartment in Barangay Plainview, Mandaluyong City at about 9:30 p.m.

Seized in the operation were 11 canisters containing suspected high-grade marijuana or kush weighing more or less 5 kilos with an estimated street value of P7.5 million and P50,000 buy-bust money.

“This operation is a testament to the commitment of Team PaMaMariSan (Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan) to cleanse the community of illegal drugs,” said EPD officer-in-charge P/Col. Villamor Tuliao.

“By working side by side, we have been able to disrupt the distribution of dangerous drugs in our community, making it a safer place for everyone to live, work and do business,” he added.