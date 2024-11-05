On becoming skin smart

At the Concourse of One Ayala, Makati, Céleteque’s Skin Smart Event celebrated the empowerment of Filipino women by providing them with informed choices en route to becoming smart ladies. It was an opportunity to explore a full range of science-backed, derma-tested skincare solutions and a chance to learn from other skin enthusiasts and experience a skin smart challenge.

“We take pride in being one of the pioneering brands in the Philippines that focuses on the science of beauty. We’re continuously expanding our product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers. We aim to provide a wider range of science-backed and derma-tested skincare solutions that cater to every skin type, ensuring that Filipinas can find the perfect products they can trust,” Chrissie Obillo, ULSSI’s Beauty Category head, said during her opening remarks.

During the Skin Smart Talks, host Jaz Reyes and guest dermatologist Dr. Francesca Sy-Alvarado challenged participants to elevate their skincare routine by embracing a scientific approach targeting their unique needs, using the right products

“Skin is very personal, so try to know yourself better. When it comes to dealing with your skin concerns, it’s essential to choose products that are carefully formulated to target these specific concerns. It’s all about ensuring that what we use is both science-backed and derma-tested.” Dr. Alvarado advised.

To share their personal skincare journeys and concerns, beauty Influencers Belle Rodolfo, Bea Benedicto and Janina Vela joined Dr. Alvarado as panelists. They encouraged Filipinas to prioritize products backed by science and emphasized the importance of making smart decisions when choosing skincare products.

“Don’t be afraid to observe your skin behavior. Look at your skin concerns as something holistic; that it’s affected by various factors like lifestyle, diet, and stress levels. This way, you can make informed and smart decisions on your skin care habits,” Rodolfo gave insightful advice on how to have a better relationship with our skin.

I've incorporated a variety of products into my skincare routine, exploring different lines to find the perfect combination that suits my skin's unique needs – the facial wash is very moisturizing and hydrating for me, I also use the moisturizers from the anti-aging and brightening lines. I encourage you to experiment as well and discover the ideal products that work best for you,” Benedicto added.

“I’ve spent so long building the foundation of my skin care because every single product is a building block to the perfect foundation for myself. Understanding that takes time, but I also enjoyed that time. Doing skin care is a kind of ceremony to me knowing that I’m doing it to take care of myself,” Vela explained how she approached skin care through the years.

At the Skin Smart Challenge booth, attendees enjoyed interactive experiences that tested their knowledge of skincare ingredients, routines and best practices.