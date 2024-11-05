NLE, BARMM polls security assured

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division (6th ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central have committed to ensuring the security of the upcoming 2025 National and Local Elections and the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections.

Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the 6th ID and JTF-Central, issued the assurance during the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC) Meeting spearheaded by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) held at Camp Brig. Gen Gonzalo H. Siongco in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Nafarrete said the 6th ID and JTF-Central are now actively preparing security measures to address identified areas with security challenges in the entire BARMM.

Additionally, he said, that a Brigade-level community engagement activities are already underway to encourage public participation in conducting orderly and peaceful elections.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety and integrity of the 2025 elections, especially as BARMM holds its first parliamentary elections,” Nafarrete emphasized.

The AFP remains committed to being apolitical, upholding a peaceful and credible electoral process in the region,” he pointed out.

Among those who attended the RJSCC were Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia who expressed confidence in the capability of the AFP and PNP to ensure smooth and peaceful elections in the BARMM area.

The RJSCC was also attended by PRO-BAR Director P/Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz; Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Director Col. Sultan Salman Sapal; Comelec BARMM Director Atty. Ray Sumalipao and 6th ID Chief of Staff Col. Edgar L. Catu.