New WB funding hastens Phl’s fiber backbone completion

Backed by a new funding of $288 million, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) aims to complete the National Fiber Backbone (NFB) project by 2027, one year ahead of its original target of 2028.

In an interview at the sidelines of the 19th FiberConnect Asia Pacific Conference on Tuesday, ICT Secretary Ivan John Uy announced the expedited timeline, attributing it to a recent approval of funding from the World Bank.

Uy said the loan will enable the government to accelerate infrastructure development, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, by allowing simultaneous progress in multiple areas.

New financing approach

The new financing approach will allow the DICT to implement the remaining phases of the project in parallel, rather than relying solely on annual funding through the General Appropriations Act.

“The strategy that we took was, while we are relying on Congress to fund our national backbone, we will be implementing in parallel the remaining phases through funding from the World Bank,” Uy said.

The DICT chief explained that the first three phases of the NFB are expected to be operational by mid-2025. These phases will cover Luzon, as well as parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

First phase completed

In April, the government completed the first phase of the NFB, deploying a 1,245-kilometer fiber optic cable network connecting 28 nodes from Laoag, Ilocos Norte, to Quezon City.

The network spans Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and four Bases Conversion and Development Authority eco-zones.

The initial 600 Gbps optical capacity serves 14 provinces, positioning the network as a crucial digital infrastructure for the country.

Phases 2, 3 underway

Meanwhile, the deployment of Phases 2 and 3 is already underway and is on track to be completed by mid-2025.

By 2027, the DICT expects the NFB to increase internet penetration from the current 33 percent to 65 percent, potentially reaching up to 70 million Filipinos.

The NFB aims to create a government-owned high-speed fiber network that will serve as the backbone for public internet access.

It is expected to benefit government agencies, public institutions, and underserved communities, while also making internet access more affordable and potentially lowering costs for consumers.