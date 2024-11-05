New mascara promises to bring lashes to new heights

Filipino beauty enthusiasts, it’s time to roll with the newest eye-enhancing must-have! Barenbliss introduces its latest product, the Roll to High Mascara, to give gorgeous, sky-high lashes that look fabulous all day and night.

Whether you’re going for a naturally defined look or bold, dramatic lashes for an evening event, this versatile mascara is the ultimate tool for achieving both effortlessly!

The Roll to High mascara’s fiber-infused formula provides a lightweight lift and length, perfect for those who want their lashes to look defined without the weight. Just one coat delivers full-bodied lashes with a feather-light feel, ideal for creating a fresh, natural look suitable for everyday wear, work, or casual outings.

But when it’s time to dial up the drama, Roll to High steps up to the occasion. Apply an extra coat or two to achieve a voluminous look that lasts all night. The mascara’s 24-hour long-lasting formula is triple drama-proof and water- and sweat-proof, so you can dance the night away without worrying about smudges or fading.

“Filipinos are always on the go, and we wanted to create a mascara that would keep up with their lifestyle — from the school or office to evening occasions,” shares Zot Brillo, brand manager of Barenbliss Philippines. “The Roll to High mascara is not only versatile but designed with care, ensuring it enhances your natural beauty without compromising on comfort.”

Barenbliss, a professional clean beauty brand from Seoul, Korea, believes in the philosophy that everyone has the right to “Joyful Clean Beauty.” With products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic, Barenbliss ensures that beauty is as kind as it is effective.