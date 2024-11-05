NEDA extends the construction phases of two flood-control projects

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has extended the construction phases of two flood-control projects on Tuesday.

These projects are the extension of the construction period of the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management Project and the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV.

In a meeting with the NEDA Board, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. looked over the financial hurdles the projects would potentially face.

“I think maybe the detailed engineering had to compensate for weather changes. And then the housing—it’s not in the original estimate,” he said, referring to the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management project.

“The cost will be increased. At least the local component will be increased from the original. That’s the only thing that sticks out in the financial analysis. But it’s still within the guidelines,” he added.

With this, the total project cost increased from P9.9 billion to P22 billion, a 122.79 percent bump equivalent to over P12 billion.

The project’s implementation period was extended for another 65 months, with the original date range of October 2019 to April 2024 moved to be completed by September 2029.

During this period, several changes in the scope of work, including the widening of diversion channels and additional drainage channels, will be implemented.

Also, a loan reallocation was implemented totaling JPY 1,042.00 million from consulting services and contingencies.

As of September 30, 2024, the project is at 44.21 percent completion with negative slippage of 55.79 percent. It has a fund utilization rate of 35.42 percent, of which P3,503.84 million has already been disbursed.

This flood control project aims to mitigate flood damage in the lower reach of the San Juan River Basin and its adjacent Maalimango Creek Drainage Area in Cavite.

Pasig-Marikina River project

Meanwhile, Phase IV of the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project also saw a bump in project cost as the Board approved a 74.32 percent increase. Now the total project costs over P57 million from its original cost of P33 million.

“There will be a 63-month extension for the project implementation from December 2025 to March 2031 and changes in scope of work such as the design of the Middle Marikina River, modifications in drainage facilities, and additional work,” the Board said.

The board also re-allocated a loan totaling JPY3,373.00 million from consulting services and contingencies, including a supplemental loan of JPY45,759.00 million for the project.

The Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project aims to mitigate flood damage in Metro Manila caused by channel overflow of the Pasig-Marikina River. Residents of Pasig City, Marikina City, and Quezon City in Metro Manila and the municipalities of Taytay and Cainta in Rizal are expected to benefit from the project.

Moreover, the NEDA Board also approved the implementation of the Philippine International Exhibition Center Project, which will be funded by the government, and the acquisition of 40 units of fast patrol crafts, which will be funded through Official Development Assistance.