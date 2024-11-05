NCT Jaehyun begins military service

Jaehyun from the K-pop mega group NCT enlisted in the military on Monday, 4 November, making him the second member of the group to begin his mandatory service. The artist will serve as an active-duty soldier and will be part of the Army Military Band.
On the day of his enlistment, NCT members Johnny, Ten, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and even the group’s leader Taeyong, who is currently serving as an active duty soldier in the navy, attended the military enlistment ceremony to send Jaehyun off.
A day before his enlistment, the 27-year-old artist posted photos of him with a buzz haircut on Instagram in preparation for his military enlistment.
South Korea mandates that all able-bodied men under the age of 30 complete a minimum of 18 months of military service, as the nation remains technically at war with North Korea.
Jaehyun, whose real name is Jeong Yun-o, debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT, a 25-member group performing under various units—NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WAYV, and NCT WISH.
Prior to his military service, he launched a solo career on 26 August with the album "J" and released a follow-up single, "Unconditional," on 24 October.
Not even a day after Jaehyun’s enlistment, SM Entertainment, NCT’s agency, announced NCT 127’s fourth world tour, “NEOCITY — THE MOMENTUM,” beginning with a two-day concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on 18-19 January 2025.
NCT will also bring the show to cities including Jakarta, Bangkok, Duluth, Newark, Toronto, Rosemont, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Osaka, Taipei, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Macau.