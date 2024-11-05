NCRPO chief denies police extortion in Ermita POGO raid 

The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday denied what he described as “absurd and unfounded” allegations thrown against him and 14 other police officers that they have extorted Chinese nationals arrested in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Ermita, Manila.

NCRPO Director MGen. Sidney Hernia maintained that police protocols were followed when the NCRPO and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) conducted a raid against an illegal POGO hub inside the Century Peak Tower in Manila City.

Hernia and 14 other cops were slapped with complaints from four Chinese nationals who claimed the NCRPO police officers had extorted them.

In a letter of complaints addressed to the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the Chinese nationals cried foul over an illegal arrest as the arresting officers did not read their rights before them and that the cops tried to extort P1 million from each of them.

According to one of the complainants, the cops sought the amount in exchange for their freedom. The cops also offered them a lawyer who has an alleged connection to the higher-ups at the NCRPO.

The Chinese nationals also claimed that they tried to haggle the amount of P500,000 for each of them.

In response, Hernia challenged the complainants to support their claims with evidence.

“I will not tolerate any wrongdoing within our ranks, and I firmly urge the accusers to substantiate their claims in the proper forum,” he said.

Hernia also stressed the NCRPO “fully welcomes any investigation into the matter, as it will provide a great opportunity to prove the regularity and legality of our actions.”

He noted that the NCRPO is ready to address the allegations against it in the proper forum and is open to any inquiry as a means of “upholding transparency.”

“This is a chance for the truth to prevail, and I am confident that the investigation will reveal that all procedures followed were lawful and proper,” he said.

“The NCRPO remains steadfast in its mission to combat criminality and protect the public from fraudulent activities. We stand ready to clear our names and reinforce our dedication to integrity and service,” he added.