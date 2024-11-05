Mobile Legends returns to 2025 SEA Games

Popular mobile MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will make its way anew to the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2025, which will run from 9 to 25 December 2025 in Thailand.

Unveiled as the headline Esports event of the biennial multi-sports meet, the upcoming SEA Games will mark the fourth time Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been included in the Southeast Asian sports meet.

"International sporting events like the SEA Games empowers esports players, organizations, and federations by giving them a globally recognized competitive platform to bring glory to their respective nations," said Moonton's head of Esports Ray Ng.

"MLBB's return as a medalled event is another positive step forward for esports, which has become increasingly accepted by the Thai and wider global sporting community as a competitive sport."

The Philippines is the current record holder of having the most gold medals in SEA Games Esports with seven, three of which in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.