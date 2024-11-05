Maynilad invests P695M to expand Parañaque sewerage network

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is installing 4.8 kilometers of new sewer lines in Parañaque City, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its sewerage services in the area.

The P695 million project involves the laying of sewer lines along portions of NIA Avenue, Radial Road, and Sucat Avenue, which will collect wastewater from over 35,000 residents of Barangays La Huerta and San Dionisio.

The wastewater will be conveyed to Maynilad’s Parañaque Water Reclamation Facility for proper treatment before being safely discharged into the Kayboboy River, in compliance with environmental standards.

The project, which started in 2021, is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

Highly complex projects

According to Engr. Zmel Grabillo, Maynilad’s Wastewater Management head, “Sewerage projects are highly complex and take time, as new sewer lines must be laid deeper than water pipelines — sometimes as deep as 14 meters below ground. This requires precise engineering and careful excavation.”

To minimize disruption, Maynilad is utilizing trenchless technology, which allows the insertion of durable sewer pipes without the need for extensive surface digging.

“This method reduces traffic congestion and disturbance to the community, as pipe-laying works can be done through small insertion points,” Grabillo explained.

Additionally, construction is restricted to nighttime hours — between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. — with all trenches safely covered during the day to keep roads accessible to motorists and pedestrians.

Beyond Parañaque, Maynilad continues to lay its sewerage network in key cities such as Manila, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Bacoor, Las Piñas, Caloocan and Quezon City.

As part of its ongoing wastewater infrastructure development, the company has allotted P19 billion from 2023 to 2027 for the installation of 121 kilometers of new sewer lines across its service area.

Maynilad’s sewer network

Currently, Maynilad operates and maintains a sewer network spanning 651 kilometers and 23 wastewater facilities, with a combined treatment capacity of 684 million liters per day.

These efforts form part of the company’s commitment to protecting water bodies and improving sewerage and sanitation services for its customers.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base.

It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite province.