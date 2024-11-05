Maynilad expands Parañaque sewerage network

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines, is installing 4.8 kilometers of new sewer lines in Parañaque City, expanding its sewerage services in the area.

The P695 million project, which began in 2021 and involves laying sewer lines along portions of NIA Avenue, Radial Road, and Sucat Avenue, aims to collect wastewater from over 35,000 residents of Barangays La Huerta and San Dionisio.

The wastewater will be conveyed to Maynilad’s Parañaque Water Reclamation Facility for proper treatment before being safely discharged into the Kayboboy River, in compliance with environmental standards.

The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

Eng. Zmel Grabillo, Maynilad’s Wastewater Management head, said, “Sewerage projects are highly complex and take time, as new sewer lines must be laid deeper than water pipelines—sometimes as deep as 14 meters below ground. This requires precise engineering and careful excavation.”

To minimize disruption, Maynilad is using trenchless technology, which allows the insertion of durable sewer pipes without extensive surface digging.

With this method, traffic congestion will be reduced as pipe-laying works can be done through small insertion points, Grabillo added.

Construction is restricted to nighttime hours—between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

During the day, all trenches will be safely covered to keep roads accessible to motorists and pedestrians.

Beyond Parañaque, Maynilad continues to expand its sewerage network in key cities such as Manila, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Bacoor, Las Piñas, Caloocan, and Quezon City, allocating P19 billion from 2023 to 2027 for the installation of 121 kilometers of new sewer lines across its service area.