Marcos orders expansion of P29/kg rice program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Tuesday, met with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to discuss plans to expand access of Filipinos to affordable rice.

“The DA and DBM (Department of Budget and Management) have been directed to expand the P29 Rice-for-all program,” he said.

To do this, Marcos also ordered to add more Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers.

Currently, there are 21 Kadiwa centers, Marcos aims to have 300 centers by mid-2025.

The President also urged to purchase palay directly from farmers for a “secure and steady” supply of rice.

“I’m also calling on our [local government units] to buy palay directly from our farmers. This way, our farmers receive fair prices for their hard work, and we can secure a steady supply of rice for everyone,” Marcos said.

Similarly, the Department of Finance and the National Economic Development Authority have been tasked by the Chief Executive to address rising costs and climate impacts that affect the price of food and other commodities.

“This is a united effort to support our farmers and keep rice prices within reach for every Filipino family,” Marcos said.

During his presidential campaign, Marcos made a promise of lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Earlier this year, the DA announced a program selling P29 per kilo of rice to select Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores in Metro Manila and Bulacan which later expanded to other locations. This program aims to stabilize the market with hopes to tame inflation as well.