Manila receives urban governance award

The local government of Manila has been recognized in the 2024 Urban Governance Exemplar Awards for its all-out and consistent efforts in providing the children of Manila utmost protection and the best services that the city could offer.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the awards — numbering three in all — were received by the city government of Manila at the 32nd celebration of the National Children’s Month held in City Hall.

Lacuna received the three awards along with Manila Department of Social Welfare head Re Fugoso and the Manila Council for the Protection of Children vice chairperson Councilor Roma Robles, who all thanked the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the recognitions bestowed upon the city. Said awards were handed by DILG-Manila director John Visca.