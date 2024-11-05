Lawyers seek to criminalize name-dropping

The group Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) issued a call for “name-dropping” to be made a criminal offense after a recent incident involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a “No. 7” license plate.

The driver of the SUV, caught illegally driving in the bus lane, allegedly tried to run over traffic enforcer Sarah Barnachea after she attempted an apprehension.

Another enforcer, identified as Reyno, also tried to stop the driver, who eventually fled. The “No. 7” plate is usually reserved for the use of senators.

Atty. Ariel Inton, LCSP chair, said making name dropping illegal could reduce the practice of powerful individuals using their connections to avoid consequences.

“If name dropping becomes a crime, it will reduce the ‘palakasan’ system and give enforcers legal backing to penalize violators,” Inton said.

Under the proposed Anti-Name Dropping Act, anyone using name-dropping to evade arrest or gain favors would face charges, even if their claims of connections to officials are false.

Inton explained that enforcers are often pressured to release violators or even face sanctions when drivers claim ties with high-ranking government.