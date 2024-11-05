JPEPA nurse and certified careworker candidates begin Japanese language training

An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday, formally beginning the Preparatory Japanese Language Training for the 17th Batch of Filipino candidates for nurses and certified care workers under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

During his remarks, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya conveyed his gratitude to the candidates for selecting Japan as the destination for their future aspirations. He also stated that it would be a considerable honor for Japan to experience firsthand the warm professionalism and support of Filipino healthcare workers.

The 238 candidates will undertake six months of education in the Japanese language, culture, and society prior to their deployment to Japan.

The training will be implemented online and onsite by the Japan Foundation, Manila, and Nihongo Center Foundation, Inc. For the entire duration of the training, each candidate will receive daily living and internet allowances and will be lent a tablet computer device.

When the candidates arrive in Japan, they will undergo an additional six months of Japanese language training before their respective assignments in hospitals and caregiving facilities. The candidates who eventually pass the Japanese national examination for nurses or certified caregivers can further their employment status in Japan beyond their initial number of years under the EPA program.