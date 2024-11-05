Jose Tence Ruiz presents new works

In “The Carbon Footprint of the Stoic Heroic,” Tence Ruiz reappropriates religious iconography and Mondrian’s geometric abstractions to produce new visual metaphors for his current thematic preoccupations: disillusionment, genocide, and the death of utopia. There is a total of nine new works in the show, the centerpiece of which is a large mixed media installation of a baptismal font encircled by a circular queue of several hundred empty water containers, resembling a living rosary and evoking a perverse litany. The painting after which the show is titled, in addition to three others, utilizes Mondrian’s visual language to symbolize the degradation of utopia and the disillusionment that has haunted the artist in a time of genocide.

In the smaller gallery is a series of self-portraits, four of which were produced in the 1970s and 1980s, which culminate in a new installation of the artist’s body modeled in resin, reclining in a massage chair and drowning underneath a mass of black cable wires, illustrating the tragic inertia of life in the digital age and demonstrating the ability to turn sharp social commentary into striking visual metaphor that has served Tence Ruiz for the last 50 years.

“The Carbon Footprint of the Stoic Heroic” is on view from 17 October to 16 November at Silverlens Manila, 2263 Don Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati City.