Jeepney drivers wince at latest fuel uptick

As oil prices continue to climb, jeepney drivers across the Philippines are feeling the pinch.

On Tuesday, 5 November, several oil companies announced a new round of price hikes, with diesel prices increasing by P0.75 per liter. Gasoline prices, on the other hand, saw a slight rollback of P0.10 per liter.

For many jeepney drivers, the second straight price hike in as many weeks is adding to the financial strain of an already difficult situation.

Diesel prices have been on the rise since early October, with the cost per liter increasing by as much as P4.40.

While the impact of this latest hike may seem modest, it is enough to affect the livelihoods of many drivers, particularly those who work under operators.

Eugene Esperas, a jeepney driver who operates the Monumento-Polo route, explained that for drivers like him who work for operators, even small price increases can make a big difference.

“The drivers who are working under operators will have to do multiple trips just to reach their boundary, or else they won’t be able to bring home enough money,” Esperas said.

Esperas, who owns his jeepney, faces a similar challenge. He needs to complete four to five round trips just to make at least P1,500 a day, with fuel costs already deducted.

At present, he spends at least P1,000 daily on gasoline and often buys fuel in small amounts, or “tingi-tingi,” to save a few pesos. This practice allows him to pay at least P50 less per liter than at regular gas stations.