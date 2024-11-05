Japanese group announces first world tour

Phantom Siita, a Japanese five-member group known for the retro-horror concept of vocalist Ado, is mounting its first world tour, “Moth to a Flame," just over six months after their debut. The big announcement was revealed on the stage of Nippon Budokan during the group's solo concert Phantom Siita 1st LIVE 2024 "Haine."

“Moth to a Flame” will kick off in Taipei, Taiwan, in January 2025 and will span 15 cities.

Phantom Siita’s leap into the world stage, just two and a half months after releasing its debut album, Girlhood Memories, is definitely a must see.

“While this is a venture into the unknown for us, we hope to reach everyone around the world who always supports us. We’re excited to showcase our ‘retro horror’ style to you all,” said Phantom Siita.

“I think it’s quite rare for a group’s first tour to be a world tour, both as idols and as artists. Please look forward to their bold and unconventional beginning of their artistry,” Ado said.

The title of the tour symbolizes the fans who are irresistibly drawn to Phantom Siita. Although some may consider it risky for the group to take on the world stage less than a year after their debut, the title reflects the idea that, even knowing of the potential risks, fans are still drawn to Phantom Siita, like moths to a flame.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, “Moth to a Flame” in Manila will be on 18 January 2025 at Samsung Hall, SM Aura, Taguig City. Tickets available for purchase starting 8 November on smtickets.com. Visit tour website at https://phantomsiita-special.jp/mothtoaflame/.