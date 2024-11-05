Isabela imposes liquor ban due to typhoon

BAGUIO CITY — The Provincial Government of Isabela imposed a temporary ban on liquor in some of its municipalities and reminded the people to prepare as typhoon “Marce” is fast approaching the sea waters of North Luzon particularly Isabela and neighboring Cagayan Province.

Isabela is one of the provinces including Cagayan and some areas of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) 1 as of 11 a.m. of 5 November. Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the location of Center of typhoon “Marce” was estimated based on all available data at 590 km East of Baler, Aurora as of 10 a.m. of the said date and is moving at West NorthWestward direction at 30 km/h.

The liquor ban in Isabela is in accordance with Ordinance No. 2020-13-1 of its Sangguniang Panlalawigan where the Philippine National Police will implement it.

The temporary ban will be implemented in the municipalities of Maconacon, San Pablo, Divilacan, Palanan and Dinapigue. The provincial government reminded that anyone who will violate the ordinance will be penalized with monetary fines and imprisonment. Business owners found to sell liquors will be fined and their business permits will be possibly revoked.