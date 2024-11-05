Husbands and wives about town

When some Pinoy showbiz celebrities say they took short courses at Harvard University, they are telling the truth: They enrolled in some correspondence courses offered by the vaunted university.
They did finish some courses, and they were sent their certificates by courier, and they had those certificates framed for their walls at home or in the office. They, of course, do selfies beside the framed certificates and post these on Instagram.
Actor Matteo Guidicelli, the husband of Pop Royalty Sarah Geronimo, can afford to go to Boston and pay the tuition for actual classroom sessions with live professors and classmates. So, he did, and he has dozens of photos to prove that he took some courses at the Harvard Business School. He posted them on Instagram.
He can afford it, and he has the luxury of time for going there and staying there. Aside from his own earnings, he has always been known to be from a well-off clan in Cebu. Remember he is a champion car racer? His wife has her own chunky revenues, too, of course.
Guidicelli himself posted those pictures on social media. However, his report about his sojourn there is inadequate. It did not state what weeks or months this year he stayed there and sat in classes. And just how many hours were each class?
Guidicelli made sure, though, that some of the photos he posted had his name emblazoned on his desk. No one could doubt that he had been to Harvard.
And where was his dearest wife all the time he was in Boston?
Sarah must have been here where business education may likely not be considered within international standards -- not with Harvard standards anyway. If the wife went with him to Boston, they surely would have snatched time to have selfies together. But the husband had no such posting.
Guidicelli captioned his photos, thus: “Here at Harvard Business School, diving deep into learning with some of the best professors — truly inspiring stuff! Spent hours behind the desk with my books and pen, connecting with classmates from all over the world and across so many industries.”
And, oh, Guidicelli forgot to post his certificate of completion of international business courses at Harvard! Or maybe the certificate has not been sent to him. Almost surely, he’ll follow up Harvard for that precious certificate.
***
Speaking of husbands, we found out something about one named Archie Alemania by going through his Facebook account.
A few days before his Widows War co-actor Rita Daniela turned up at the Bacood City police station on 30 October to report what Alemania did to her, he and his wife, actor Gee Canlas, had just celebrated their sixth anniversary on 27 October.
Here’s Alemania’s post (quoted as is): “What a way to end our 6th year anniversary day with the wifey surprising me with shoes... not just 1, 2 but 3 pairs!!! Mas lalo na kitang mahal hahaha dali mko pinakilig hahaha Happy 6th year anniversary and to many more ILY “
Alemania pulled off his alleged lascivious acts on Daniela on 9 September (or most likely on the wee hours of 10 September), while driving Daniela home to Bacood from a party in Quezon City.
On 12 September, he had a “Night cap with z friendz.” Here’s the link to the pic of that happy get-together: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/MYTX4ZvadwU2CAuS/
That party where Alemania and Daniela met was a thanksgiving treat of Bea Alonzo for the cast and crew of Widows War, which she topbills with Carla Abellana (who seems to have not attended). The latest buzz is that Alonzo practically regrets having tendered the dining and the boozing because of what Alemania allegedly did to Daniela.
Some of you now may be wondering why Daniela was suing Alemania more than a month after he allegedly disrespected her. Well, the yarn now is that Daniela had to save up enough money so she can secure the services of the now very famous lawyer, Maggie Abraham-Garduque.
And so Daniela is now the client of the lawyer of Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, the alleged rapists of young actor Sandro Muhlach. (The Department of Justice has filed the case of rape and lasciviousness against the tandem at the Pasig Regional Trial Court.)
***
Here’s another husband-and-wife story...
After actor John Estrada was seen with a mystery woman in a bar, his estranged wife Priscilla Meirelles made a cryptic remark on social media about dealing with someone who treats people “like an option.”
Meirelles took to her Threads page on Saturday, 2 November, to proclaim that people who treat people like an option should be relegated to the memory. A little later, she shared her post on her Instagram page.
“When someone makes you an option, make them a memory,” she wrote.
Meirelles also reshared a clip from Instagram user @createwithelyse which states that “karma is real” and people’s harsh treatment toward others will “come back” to them.
“Karma is real. The way you treat people in the world will always come back to you. So never lower yourself to somebody else’s level. You do the right thing and it always comes back every single time,” the video said.
The breakdown of the Estrada-Meirelles marriage has been making headlines since March 2023. The couple mended their relationship weeks later, though their domestic front was again tested after the beauty queen accused the actor of “looking very divorced” on a Boracay trip in July 2024.
The estranged wife’s remark prompted Estrada to announce that he and Meirelles are on a “mutual break.” However, this statement was denied by the Miss Earth 2004 titleholder shortly after.
Both have since remained mum on the status of their marriage, although they were seen at a F1 Grand Prix work event in September of this year. Meirelles later implied she was there only for the revenue.