Husbands and wives about town

Guidicelli himself posted those pictures on social media. However, his report about his sojourn there is inadequate. It did not state what weeks or months this year he stayed there and sat in classes. And just how many hours were each class?

Guidicelli made sure, though, that some of the photos he posted had his name emblazoned on his desk. No one could doubt that he had been to Harvard.

And where was his dearest wife all the time he was in Boston?

Sarah must have been here where business education may likely not be considered within international standards -- not with Harvard standards anyway. If the wife went with him to Boston, they surely would have snatched time to have selfies together. But the husband had no such posting.

Guidicelli captioned his photos, thus: “Here at Harvard Business School, diving deep into learning with some of the best professors — truly inspiring stuff! Spent hours behind the desk with my books and pen, connecting with classmates from all over the world and across so many industries.”

And, oh, Guidicelli forgot to post his certificate of completion of international business courses at Harvard! Or maybe the certificate has not been sent to him. Almost surely, he’ll follow up Harvard for that precious certificate.

***

Speaking of husbands, we found out something about one named Archie Alemania by going through his Facebook account.

A few days before his Widows War co-actor Rita Daniela turned up at the Bacood City police station on 30 October to report what Alemania did to her, he and his wife, actor Gee Canlas, had just celebrated their sixth anniversary on 27 October.

Here’s Alemania’s post (quoted as is): “What a way to end our 6th year anniversary day with the wifey surprising me with shoes... not just 1, 2 but 3 pairs!!! Mas lalo na kitang mahal hahaha dali mko pinakilig hahaha Happy 6th year anniversary and to many more ILY “