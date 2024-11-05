Gusto promotes wellness through holistic summit

Wellness and lifestyle brand Gusto launched an event offering attendees the freedom to explore what holistic living means for them.

Co-presented by Maxicare and produced by NGT Boutique Agency, the event featured a space filled with booths from local wellness and lifestyle brands and offered immersive wellness classes to introduce a fresh approach to self-care and community.

Gusto founder Nicole Thorp said she will launch a digital publication focusing on providing information not just about lifestyle but specifically on holistic living.

“I want to give people that space that they can start somewhere. They can start anywhere they are with their wellness journey, because I know how it can be intimidating,” Thorp stated.

The summit, Thorp explained, was meant to give people a taste of what to expect in her upcoming digital publication—offering the opportunity to experience activities they might not be familiar with and helping them discover holistic practices that work for them to integrate into their lives.

At the holistic summit, attendees got to engage with over 50 partner brands, advocates, and specialists across wellness, lifestyle, clothing, food, beverages, and even pet care. They could also attend a curated program of 14 wellness activities such as yoga, mat pilates, sound healing, mushroom cultivation, biohacking, graphite portraiture, and more.

“So that's the goal of Gusto—to make you know that, hey, this exists. We have it in the Philippines. Maybe you just don't know yet, but there's a space to learn that,” Thorp said.

Gusto also extends its reach all over Asia, promoting wellness, skincare, travel, and supporting small businesses through the articles it hopes to publish in the future.

“I feel like it also helps give Filipinos exposure to what's going on in other countries, and vice versa. That's a good community I want to build, or hope to build,” Thorp added.