Guo seeks falsification, perjury raps dismissal

The camp of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has urged the Department of Justice (DoJ) to dismiss falsification and perjury charges related to the notarization of her questionable counter-affidavit in a separate qualified human trafficking case.

Guo appeared at the hearing yesterday, accompanied by police personnel, to be sworn in under oath concerning her counter-affidavit.

Her lawyer, Stephen David, argued that the charges were baseless, noting that his client was not in the Philippines when the affidavit was notarized.

“Our defense is simple: She should not be charged with falsification or perjury because she wasn’t even there,” David said. “What role did she have in the notarization process?”

David contended that the case lacks a key element — the act of falsification itself. He explained that even if Guo had issued instructions, the notarization itself would still be the responsibility of the notary.

“I don’t see any falsification here. She signed the document, but whoever notarized it should be the one questioned,” David said.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed charges against Guo and notary public Attorney Elmer Galicia over the disputed affidavit.

The charges include falsification of public documents, use of falsified documents, perjury, and obstruction of justice.

Earlier, NBI Director Jaime Santiago revealed that Guo was out of the country when the affidavit was submitted, raising questions about whether someone else signed the document on her behalf.

Santiago said the case hinges on this alleged discrepancy.

Senator Risa Hontiveros disclosed in a privilege speech that Guo left the Philippines on 18 July, but Galicia argued that he met with Guo on 14 August at his notarial office in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, for the notarization of the counter-affidavit.