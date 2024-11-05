Go optimistic as Gilas readies for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas is gearing up to resume its journey in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The November window promises to be another stern challenge for the team, as head coach Tim Cone has already noted the formidable competition ahead.

Senate Committee on Sports Chairperson Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his confidence in the team's potential.

“Sa FIBA 2023, sinuportahan natin (ang Gilas). Halos araw-araw tayong nanood. At hopefully na dito naman, sa mga darating na mga players, ay papasok tayo. At intact 'yung team. Ito lang 'yung window na tapos na 'yung (PBA) conference,” said Go.

He shared his confidence that Gilas Pilipinas can hold its ground and advance against tough international competitors.

Moreover, he highlighted the readiness of the players and the benefits of their recent experiences.

“Mga players natin medyo hasang-hasa with Justin Brownlee,” he noted, emphasizing the significant contributions of key players to the team’s preparation.

Reflecting on the team’s recent showing in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where Gilas Pilipinas reached the semifinals, Go emphasized the importance of capitalizing on their current momentum.

The upcoming matches pose a challenge, particularly with powerhouse teams such as New Zealand, who showcased strong performances during their bid for the Paris Olympics.

Nevertheless, Go remains steadfast in his optimism, encouraging fans to rally behind the national team.

“Ipakita natin ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan at sa ating koponan. Sa suporta ng bawat Pilipino, ang laban ng Gilas ay laban nating lahat,” he urged.