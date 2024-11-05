Go ‘art-hopping’ at Shangri-La Plaza

Next, walk over to the Main Wing of Level 6 for The Artologist, which features some of the brightest art stars on the scene. Considered the home of emerging and mid-career contemporary artists, the gallery just wrapped up the successful solo exhibition of printmaking master Pandy Aviado. They also featured abstract artists Adam Nacianceno and Chai Soo in recent shows earlier this year. If the exhibits happen to get your creative juices flowing, ask about their art workshops for all ages and book a class for yourself.

Make your way down to Level 4 for a haven of galleries and charming vintage finds. Shang’s Art Plaza houses the Art Circle Gallery which has dedicated itself to promoting and developing Philippine visual arts by inspiring our sense of national pride with pieces from Filipino masters like Bencab and contemporary names like Manuel Baldemor. Art Venue, also by Art Circle, showcases highly technical works, including Raul Patindol’s intricate still life of lace fans and local flora, and Henry Ordoña’s vivid local landscapes.

Contemporary art fans should check out Artistree Fine Art and The New Gallery, curating works from the 1980s to the present day. With mixed media works by the renowned Impy Pilapil, geometric compositions from Paulina Luz Sotto, and vibrant floral pieces by Rhea dela Rosa, these galleries highlight modern and enduring techniques.