Game 4 breaks television record

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and reigning champion TNT Tropang Giga have been attracting a huge television audience, highlighted by a new ratings record in Game 4 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 106-92 win by the Kings drew a rating of 4.7 percent on NUTAM (National Urban Television Audience Measurement) and 4.1 percent on PHINTAM (Philippine National Television Audience Measurement), respectively.

The massive audience share paved way for RPTV to climb and rank No. 3 in the ratings.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven title series peaked at 5.34 percent or viewers of 3.89 million.

Justin Brownlee had his best scoring in the title series with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, while the trio of Maverick Ahanmisi, Japeth Aguilar and Stephen Holt each had 18 apiece in the Kings’ second straight win against the defending champion Tropang Giga to tie the series at 2-all.

The game not only proved to be a huge hit on television, but also at the venue.

A total crowd of 16,783 was on hand at the Big Dome, the largest live audience for a PBA outing since Game 7 of the Commissioner’s Cup title series between Ginebra and guest team Bay Area Dragons last year.

The game held at the Philippine Arena drew an all-time record crowd of 54,589.