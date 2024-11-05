Fresh restart

Change is constant. Everything undergoes a process of evolution where things are reinvented, reimagined, reinterpreted and reintroduced as new.
Renaissance artist and fashion icon Jo Ann Bitagcol opens her pop-up this coming Friday, 8 November, at the 2F walkway (beside Halo Halo store and across Illy Cafe walkway), until January 2025.
Ever since its inception, Bitagcol has immortalized her ingenious photographs on everyday ready to wear such as tees, robes, shirt dresses and even trousers.
Themed with patriotic images such as heirloom pieces, barong, flowers and other historical and cultural representations -- they have been labeled by most as contemporary Filipiñana -- her stunning pieces have not only become the buzzword in the ready to wear landscape, but have also undeniably gained a cult following especially among the fashion and stylish set.
Bitagcol is a brand made of purpose, driven by the endless requests of its loyal patrons to expand from fashion to lifestyle. Aside from pieces of clothing to expect at the pop-up, there will be wooden trays, coasters, placemats, notecards and perhaps a few more that are possibilities suggested by her numerous clientele.
Fashion goes beyond what you wear -- it has evolved and become more than just a stylish interest. Transcending a wardrobe full of ideas, the latest trendsetting forecast season after season, fashion now is a sensibility, a conscious state of awareness and, most importantly, a part of life.
Bitagcol, in a nutshell, is a modern interpretation and understanding of beauty and a reflection of heritage and culture echoed through prints.