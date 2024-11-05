Fresh restart

Bitagcol is a brand made of purpose, driven by the endless requests of its loyal patrons to expand from fashion to lifestyle. Aside from pieces of clothing to expect at the pop-up, there will be wooden trays, coasters, placemats, notecards and perhaps a few more that are possibilities suggested by her numerous clientele.

Fashion goes beyond what you wear -- it has evolved and become more than just a stylish interest. Transcending a wardrobe full of ideas, the latest trendsetting forecast season after season, fashion now is a sensibility, a conscious state of awareness and, most importantly, a part of life.

Bitagcol, in a nutshell, is a modern interpretation and understanding of beauty and a reflection of heritage and culture echoed through prints.