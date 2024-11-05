Forensic lab eyed in Bataan

ORANI, Bataan— After establishing its new office in Bataan, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is planning to set up a forensic laboratory in the facility.

Atty. Nathaniel Ramos, NBI-Bataan agent-in-charge, said Rep. Abet S. Garcia has pledged his support for the creation of the forensic laboratory.

“Congressman Abet Garcia has assured us he will help fund the setting up of our forensic laboratory here to serve the people of Bataan,” Ramos said. “The idea of Cong. Garcia is good for Bataeños,” he added.

Rep. Garcia and Gov. Joet S. Garcia had previously pushed for the establishment of an NBI office in Bataan, noting that residents often had to travel to Olongapo or Pampanga to access NBI clearances and other services.

Currently, there are only four local laboratories that conduct DNA testing for forensic applications in the country.

Forensic services include NBI's state-of-the-art forensic laboratories, which offer a suite of services crucial for modern-day investigations. This includes DNA analysis, ballistics examination, fingerprint identification, and more, providing vital support in solving crimes and aiding legal proceedings.

However, the Philippines has only two forensic pathologists: Dr. Raquel Fortun and Dr. Maria Cecilia Lim, who serve as chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the UP Manila-College of Medicine’s Pathology Department, respectively.

Enhanced access

Meanwhile, the NBI has improved public access to its services by introducing mobile clearance units and streamlining online processes in Central Luzon, making it easier for residents across the region to secure the crucial NBI clearance, often required for employment, travel, and other legal purposes.

NBI Acting Regional Director Isaac Carpeso Jr. underscored the importance of NBI clearance and its role in the daily lives of Filipinos.

“Aside from our core investigative work, the issuance of NBI clearance is critical for employment both locally and abroad, visa applications, and other legal processes,” he said in Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas.

The NBI's mobile service, dubbed “NBI Clearance on Wheels,” brings clearance application services directly to communities, ensuring greater accessibility for individuals who may not have easy access to regional or district offices.

Carpeso highlighted the bureau’s ongoing commitment to providing efficient and accessible services.

“This initiative reflects our focus on making NBI services as convenient as possible for the public,” he added.

As of 15 September, the NBI Central Luzon Regional Office has processed 51,939 applications, with 2,680 of those being first-time jobseekers who received their NBI clearance for free, as provided under Republic Act No. 11261 or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act.