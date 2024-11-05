Foreign fugitives now behind bars

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended two Chinese fugitives wanted in Beijing for economic crimes and prevented a Filipina from leaving the country with a forged document.

Officials from the BI narrated that the Chinese national identified as Su Yan and Hong Kong national Hui Chi Lam were arrested at their condominium in Tondo, Manila. The BI Fugitive Search Unit acted on a request from the Chinese government to locate and deport the duo.

Authorities said that both fugitives overstayed their visas and are accused of defrauding investors of over 59 million yuan (US$8.2 million) through the illegal sale of financial products.

They are currently detained at the BI Warden Facility.

Meantime, a 23-year-old Filipina was stopped from boarding a flight to Japan at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after presenting a fake Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Guidance and Counseling Program Certificate.

The BI, in coordination with the CFO, verified the document and found it to be fraudulent. The woman admitted to purchasing the fake document online from a fixer.

BI officials warned the public against seeking assistance from illegal fixers and urged them to only use legitimate channels for travel documents.

The intercepted passenger was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.