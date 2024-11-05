Filipinas chase ASEAN futsal glory

The Philippines vows to be a strong contender when it hosts the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship starting 16 November at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

National coach Vic Hermans stressed that they will not get intimidated when they take on the strongest and the best futsal teams in the region.

Aside from the Philippines, also seeing action in the prestigious regional event are Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.

“They will have to watch out for everybody. They must look at commitment and spirit,” said Hermans, who used to campaign for the Netherlands, said during the news conference attended by Philippine Football Federation (PFF) John Gutierrez and team manager Danny Moran.

“We are not afraid. We have a good team. I just want that at the end, we shoot the ball into the net.”

“Last Friday was the last time I trained with the team all together. We have seven to eight days to work on the details but that is my job.”

Isabella Bandoja will banner the home squad together with Hazel Lustan, Mykaella Abeto, Samantha Huges, Kayla Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Catherine Graversen, Princess Cristobas, Lanie Ortillo, Claire Lubetania, Agot Danton, Jada Bicierro, Althea Rebosura, Alisha del Campo and Angelica Teves.

The Filipinas will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Myanmar.

Bandoja, who plays for Tuloy FC in the ongoing PFF Women’s Cup, said fans should stop by and watch the games to boost their morale.

“We want to dominate and win this tournament. I’m excited because this is the first time I will be competing in this kind of tournament,” Bandoja said.

“We’re expecting the support and their presence will be a big help to us.”

Gutierrez hopes that the hosting of this tournament and the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup will inspire young Filipinos to pick up the sport.

“It’s very heartwarming to know our national team competes in the most prestigious events. Young boys and girls can get into the sport because just like their senior counterparts, we can make it,” Gutierrez said.

“We have the talent for it. We are built for it.”