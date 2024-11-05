Fadullon vows real-time justice

Newly appointed Department of Justice (DoJ) Prosecutor General Richard Anthony D. Fadullon vowed on Tuesday to ensure the delivery of justice in real time as part of upholding the rule of law.

Taking his oath of office, Fadullon acknowledged the DoJ’s pivotal role amid the perception that the wheels of justice grinds slowly in the Philippines.

“I assure the public that the National Prosecution Service will continue to perform its duties with the utmost professionalism and ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times,” Fadullon said.

“I ask for your prayers as I work to improve the prosecution service and ensure that justice is delivered in real time,” he added.

Fadullon expressed honor in being selected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the position. He also thanked Justice Secretary Crispin C. Remulla and other DoJ officials for their trust and support.

Fadullon replaces Benedicto A. Malcontento, who resigned on 16 October. Before his appointment, Fadullon served as senior deputy state prosecutor. He earned his AB Political Science degree from the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1983 and his law degree from San Beda College in 1987.

Fadullon joined the DoJ in 1994 as a prosecutor II and rose through the ranks.