Extra size

Last weekend’s Cake International competition at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre in the United Kingdom featured 1,500 bakers, artists, chocolatiers and patisserie chefs from around the world showcasing their culinary talents.

Award-winning cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska’s entry was a strong contender for the contest’s top prize, but it faced an extra challenge due to a last-minute mishap.

Baldzhiyska’s life-size cake replica of superstar singer Taylor Swift was damaged during transport from her home in Windsor, England. The two hands fell off, and “cracks in the icing appeared on the shoulders and on the singer’s trademark blonde locks,” reports the New York Post.

Baldzhiyska scrambled to repair the Swift cake and give it a retouch before the competition began on Friday.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old runner Terry Rosoman from Wales ran for 24 hours in the Welsh mountains to raise $6,500 for men’s mental health.

The non-stop run, which started on Friday, was grueling for Rosoman and his friend, Robin Hurst.

“I didn’t sleep, I ran through the night, pitch black, I couldn’t see anything. We got lost loads of times,” Rosoman told The Guardian.

“The elevation killed us. It was really tough. I’m just glad to get it done,” he said, according to the New York Post.

Starting from the Abergavenny railway station at 5 p.m. on Friday, the men returned to the same spot just before 4:30 p.m. the next day. They used the route-tracking app Strava to map their route.

After their run, their trail formed the outline of a penis — the largest ever mapped using global positioning system technology.

“I don’t want to offend anyone with the shape, but it was just to get their attention,” Rosoman said, according to NYP.

The penile-shaped run raised $9,000 for their cause.

WJG @tribunephl_wjg