DoJ defers counter affidavit filed by Cassandra Ong, others over human trafficking complaint

The submission of the counter-affidavits of Katherine Cassandra Li Ong and her co-respondents in the non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons complaint was deferred by the Department of Justice (DoJ) panel of prosecutors.

This was due to the manifestation that the complainant Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), will be filing another supplemental complaint on 18 November.

The PNP-CIDG last 10 September filed before the DoJ the complaint accusing Ong and 53 other respondents of their reported involvement in qualified trafficking in persons allegedly committed by Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) that was raided by authorities in Porac, Pampanga.

It later filed a supplemental complaint on 28 October, naming former presidential spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque and two other persons as additional respondents.

During the 5 November scheduled preliminary investigation, Ong was present. Ong is currently detained at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City.

The legal counsel of Ong, Atty. Rafael Andrata, said that the respondents in the complaint will have to get copies and read first the supplemental complaint before submitting before the panel the counter-affidavits that will refute the allegations against them.

He said their camp will most likely be submitting their counter on the next setting after 18 November.