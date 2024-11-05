DHSUD relocates typhoon victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said typhoon victims living in high-risk areas will be relocated to safer places.

DHSUD Undersecretary Randy Escolango said the National Housing Authority (NHA) will identify high-risk areas unsuitable for habitation and will develop resettlement sites where the displaced families can rebuild their lives.

The DHSUD is also offering its flagship program, the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH), to assist typhoon victims who have lost their homes.

Originally designed to help Filipinos achieve homeownership, the 4PH program is being extended to typhoon victims, according to Escolango. He said the expansion will occur when the government enters the “early recovery” phase.

The relevant government agencies will assess the damage caused by the typhoons. Afterward, different departments of the national government will help in the recovery according to their capacities.

Currently, the DHSUD is distributing cash aid to the affected people.

Escolango said around 2,000 houses were damaged by severe tropical storm “Kristine” and typhoon “Leon.”

Families whose homes were totally damaged will receive P30,000, while those houses were partially damaged will get P10,000.

He said the housing agency has an allocated budget of P200 million, but noted that the fund is nearly depleted. The agency has requested additional funding from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

On Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the turnover of 559 repair kits containing housing materials to Batangas residents affected by “Kristine.” According to the government, the total value of the kits was P8.5 million. The kits came from donations of the private sector.