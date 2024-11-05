DA lifts birds, poultry ban from Michigan

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the import suspension on birds and poultry products from Michigan, USA.

Thus, the entry of domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen, from the said state will be allowed into the Philippine market.

The lifting of the ban follows a report from US veterinary authorities to the World Organisation for Animal Health confirming that cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in the state have been resolved.

No new cases

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in Memorandum Order No. 47 issued Monday.

Additionally, no new cases have been reported since 12 July.

The DA imposed the indefinite import ban last June.

Laurel said the order is effective immediately but noted that all import transactions must adhere to the Department's rules and regulations on agricultural food imports.